The Trail Smoke Eaters face off against Interior Division rival the Vernon Vipers at the Cominco Arena on Sunday, and host the Surrey Eagles on Friday. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters host Eagles, Vipers, and parents

Smoke Eaters look to make a good impression on their parents this weekend, face Eagles and Vipers

It’s a bigger weekend than most for the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Smoke Eaters parents will be in attendance for the weekend games and the players-parents banquet on Saturday, so there may be a little added pressure when the team hits Cominco ice against the Surrey Eagles on Friday and the Vernon Vipers, Sunday.

“We have to put together some wins here if we’re going to move up the standings,” said Trail coach and GM Cam Keith. “Hopefully two home games with the parents being here, and obviously two big match ups especially the one on Sunday with Vernon. We have to get over the hump with them.”

The Smoke Eaters lost to the Eagles 5-4 in overtime earlier this month in Surrey, but hope to turn the tables at home on Friday.

Related: Smoke Eaters stay hot on three-game road swing

The Eagles were busy at the trade deadline signing Dryden Michaud from the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades, and Ty Schultz, a 20-year-old defenceman acquired from the Coquitlam Express for futures, with 186-games experience with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

But likely their most significant addition was that of 20-year-old goaltender Mario Cavaliere from the Georgetown Raiders of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for Dominic Dumas and futures. The Eagles also released goalie Nic Tallarico to make room for the veteran netminder.

Cavaliere stopped 48 shots in a 1-0 shut-out win over Nanaimo Clippers Saturday, and is 3-1 with a 2.04 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage since joining the team. With the Raiders, he appeared in 28 games, posting a 19-8-1 record and .932 save percentage.

“In Mario, we added a mature, experienced goaltender,” Surrey GM Blaine Neufeld said, calling it a “very large” acquisition. “He’s had tremendous success at the junior A level.”

“I’m extremely excited and satisfied with our roster. We went into the day looking to add a 20-year-old defenceman, 20-year-old goaltender, and quality forward. We did exactly that.”

Led by two of the top four scorers in the BCHL in Ty Westgard (12-45-57) and John Wesley (32-23-55), the Eagles are on a roll this month going 7-2 and are now tied with Prince George for top spot in the Mainland Division standings with 54 points.

Trail then faces the only team they’ve yet to beat in the Interior Division this season in the Vipers going 0-4 this season. Vernon is tied for the league lead with Penticton with 63 points, although the Vees have three games in hand. But Vernon has been slumping of late, losing to Coquitlam and Prince George last weekend, and winning just two of their last six.

“If we match up against them (the Vipers) in the playoffs, we have to prove that we can beat them here during the regular season,” said Keith. “Every team goes through a slide, so to speak, in their year. You want it to be timed that it’s not happening at the end of the year, so that’s kind of the mindset right now, you want to be trending up when we go into playoffs, no matter what position you are in the standings, you want to make sure you are playing your best hockey.”

Trail (26-14-4-1) currently sits in fourth place in the Interior, and despite a December slump, the Smokies are just six points out of first place, with a nine point cushion on fifth place West Kelowna Warriors and 13 games remaining.

“We’re in a great spot, and we’re very happy with what’s going on,” said Keith. “We just want to make sure we finish up strong here, be healthy, and have some positive momentum going into the first round, and get home ice.”

Trail faces off against Surrey at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) at the Cominco Arena and at 3 p.m. on Sunday versus the Vipers.

Previous story
Smoke Eaters look for oldest furnace in new contest
Next story
Canada’s short-track speedskating team named ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics

Just Posted

UPDATED: Traffic delays on Highway 22 to Castlegar

Early morning collision causes long line up of traffic toward Castlegar Thursday

Snow bound in Trail

The City of Trail worked non-stop clearing Tuesday night’s pelting of snow

Skywalk snow

The city was hard at work this week removing a heavy blanket of snow

Rossland Winter Carnival this weekend

National Theatre, Rossland market ,Gershwin and comedy coming up at The Bailey

UPDATED: Crashes keep Kootenay Boundary crews busy

Four-vehicle accident on Hwy 22 & semi-trailer crash at Gulch intersection Tuesday night

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

A man, a bird and a pair of skis

Rudy Kraus has been taking his bird Bill skiing at Whitewater for nearly two decades

Province approves mine near Canal Flats

Project is expected to mine 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over 43 years.

Most Read