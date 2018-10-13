Trail Smoke Eaters sweep Island Division teams

Smoke Eaters take over top spot in Interior Division with wins against Cowichan and Powell River

The Trail Smoke Eaters found a couple different ways to win hockey games on the weekend, taking four points in two eminently entertaining and thrilling contests against the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Powell River Kings.

Trail rallied on Friday to complete a nailbiting 6-4 comeback victory over Cowichan, then jumped out to a 4-0 first period lead on Saturday against the Kings and hung on for a 4-3 win.

In Saturday’s match, the Smokies Trevor Zins scored what proved to be the winning goal with 80 seconds remaining in the first period. Smokies forward Sean Donaldson knocked a hard pass out of midair at the blue line and fed d-man Zins who jumped up in the rush and tucked it past Mitch Adamyk for a 4-0 Smokies lead.

The goal was Zins’ fourth of the season and 10th point, as the rugged blue liner continues to shine, making a big hit on Powell River captain Ben Berard in the first period that put him out of the game.

The two wins over the Island Division teams launched Trail into first place in the Interior Division with a 7-3-2-1 record.

The Smoke Eaters came out with conviction, and took the play to the Kings early. Just over five minutes in, Montrose native and Quinnipiac commit Tyler Ghirardosi gained control of the puck behind the net, then powered his way in front and slipped the puck between the pads of Adamyk for a 1-0 Trail lead.

Powell River had a glorious chance minutes later on a 2-on-1 , but starting goalie Tanner Marshall came across to rob the Kings shooter and preserve the lead.

The save gave the Smokies a lift, and Sean Donaldson settled a drop pass from Whitehorse product Bryce Anderson and sniped a shot from the slot high glove side to give the Smokies a 2-0 lead at 15:59.

Two minutes later, on a Trail power play, Levi Glasman streaked down the right wing, deep into the Kings zone, and made a perfect pass to Jeremy Smith, who cut to the net and chipped it by Adamyk to make it 3-0, before Zins finished the scoring for Trail just prior to the end of the opening frame.

Powell River picked up its game in the second period. Ryan Pouliot scored on the power play, firing a shot through traffice to beat Marshall just 2:17 into the middle frame. The Kings Ben Thomas jammed in a rebound at 15:40 to cut the lead to 4-2, but that’s as close as Powell River would get.

Marshall stymied the Kings the rest of the way, particularly in the late going when he made a blocker save off a point blank shot in the slot, then made an even bigger glove save on the rebound. Powell River pulled their goalie for an extra attacker with two minutes remaining, but Trail played tight defensively, and Marshall stood tall, making the stops and corralling the rebounds when called upon.

Powell River outshot Trail 10-3 in the third period, yet, the Smokies held a 28-27 edge in the game. Trail went 1-for-5 on the power play, while Powell River was 1-for-4. Donaldson earned the game’s first star, with the Kings’ Thomas the game’s second star, and Trail defenceman Diarmad Dimurro third star. Marshall was named Fortis Energy Player of the Game.

In Friday night’s match against the Capitals, Trail came back from a 3-1 deficit late in the second period, to defeat Cowichan 6-4. Hayden Rowan netted a hat trick for Trail, and Ghirardosi’s wicked wrister over the shoulder of Capitals goalie Matthew Waite proved to be the game winner just over five minutes into the third period.

Smokies goalie Adam Marcoux got the start against his former team, but ceded the crease to Marshall after going down 3-1 with five minutes to play in the second period. Trail forwards Michael Hodge and Braeden Tuck also scored, while Adam Conquest, Olivier Gauthier, Lucas Vanroboys, and David Melaragni tallied for the Caps.

Trail outshot Cowichan 27-19 with Rowan taking first-star honour, Ghirardosi second star, and former Smoke Eater Ryan Moon the game’s third star.

The Smoke Eaters travel to Vernon on Wednesday for a tilt against the Vipers in the Snake Pit at 7 p.m. Trail then hosts Chilliwack and West Kelowna on Friday and Saturday.