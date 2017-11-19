Trail Smoke Eaters sweep Silverbacks and Bulldogs on weekend

The Trail Smoke Eaters won two close weekend games to stay atop the BCHL standings

Two goals in the final two minutes lifted the Trail Smoke Eaters to a 4-3 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday.

Trail forward Tyler Ghirardosi scored the winner when he broke in and beat Salmon Arm goalie Kyle Dumba with just 90 seconds remaining in regulation to give Trail the win. The goal was the Montrose native’s third in three games and sixth of the season, coming just six seconds after Andre Ghantous tied the game on a setup from Kale Howarth with Trail goalie Tanner Marshall on the bench.

The win gives the Smokies a weekend sweep after skating to a 6-4 win over Alberni Valley Bulldogs at home on Friday, keeping Trail atop the BCHL standings with a 19-5-1-0 record.

Trail affiliate player Blake Sidoni opened the scoring at 12:10 of the first period on the power play, finishing a nice setup from Ross Armour for the only goal of the period, as Trail outshot the Silverbacks 14-5.

Salmon Arm picked up the pace in the second period, and Trey Thomas beat Marshall at 16:28 and Trevor Adams made it 2-1 midway through the middle frame.

After ‘Backs d-man Max Wurtze was sent off for hooking, Armour tied it on the power play, tallying his 14th of the season on a Howarth pass with 1:09 to play. The ‘Backs outshot Trail 18-5 in the period, but Marshall was on his game, making several big saves for the Smoke Eaters.

Rhett Kingston put Salmon Arm up 3-2 with 7:35 to play, but the home team couldn’t hold on as Ghantous and Ghirardosi spoiled the celebration with back-to-back goals in the final two minutes.

Trail outshot Salmon Arm 31-29 and went 2-for-2 on the power play, the ‘Backs were 0-for-5. Howarth earned the game’s first star, Salmon Arm’s Adams was second star, and Marshall the third star.

In a wild match on Friday, Trail fought back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Bulldogs 6-4 at the Cominco Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Alberni got goals from Cole Poliziani, Tyler Vanuden and Christian Simeone for a 3-0 lead midway through the second period. However, goals from Howarth, Braeden Tuck, and Ghantous in a three-minute span tied the game heading into the third

Jackson Doucet put the Bulldogs up again 7:14 into the third, but Trail forward Levi Glasman tied it with his 13th of the season just 42 seconds later. Spencer McLean netted the winner with under nine minutes remaining, and Ghirardosi added an insurance marker into an empty net with 58 seconds on the clock as Trail got goals from six different players in the win.

Trail held a 34-28 edge in shots, and went 3-for-6 on the power play. Trail’s Jeremy Lucchini with three assists earned the game’s first star, with Bulldogs’ Poliziani and Simeone taking second and third star honours respectively.

Trail next hosts the Penticton Vees on Wednesday at the Cominco Arena with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

Previous story
Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Just Posted

Waneta or Juanita? Nobody knows

Place Names: Was Waneta named after a prostitute? A mine? A Dakota chief? A lake in New York?

ATCO Wood Products up for BC Exporter of the Year award

The BC Export Awards are slated for Nov. 24 in Vancouver

Trail raises Métis flag

Louis Riel Day marked in Trail with flag raising and Kootenay South Metis banquet on Saturday

Brewery works claim more job losses

Interior Brewery Workers Local 308 says that Labatt Breweries of Canada is manipulating data to justify the loss of jobs at Creston’s 50-year-old brewery.

RDCK calls for reversal of Sinixt extinction

The board opposed a land transfer to the Westbank First Nation this week

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

Drones take off to search for missing North Okanagan women

A volunteer search party was supported by professional drone operators

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

It’s important to keep your ‘online footprint’ safe

Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

Ride-share pioneer drives up quietly to B.C. battleground

Lyft approaches B.C. without Uber bombast, eyes small towns

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Pine beetles from Jasper National Park moving into commercial forest

In 2014, beetle activity went from a few spots around Jasper’s townsite to rampant

Most Read