The Trail Smoke Eaters traded hometown product Blake Sidoni to the Virden Oil Kings of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters trade veteran forward

The Trail Smoke Eaters dealt 20-year-old forward Blake Sidoni to the Virden Oil Kings

TRAIL, B.C. – The Trail Smoke Eaters Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club announced on Thursday that the team has traded forward Blake Sidoni (’98) to the Virden Oil Capitals of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) in exchange for future considerations.

Sidoni, 20, has spent parts of two seasons in Trail with the Smoke Eaters after signing with the club following his play with the Beaver Valley NiteHawks of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. In his BCHL time, Sidoni registered 2 goals and 10 assists for 12 points along with 16 penalty minutes in 44 games played with the Smoke Eaters. So far in the 2018/19 season, Sidoni has earned a goal and two assists for three points in 15 games played.

The Trail, BC native came to the Smokies halfway through last season, playing two and half seasons with the NiteHawks. In the KIJHL, Sidoni scored 38 goals and added 62 assists for 100 points in 121 games played with Beaver Valley.

“It’s extremely difficult to lose Blake Sidoni from our dressing room this week,” Stated Smoke Eaters General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Tambellini, “I was so impressed with the work he put in this off-season and his willingness to do anything to help the Trail Smoke Eaters win. This move allows Blake to play a major role for a top franchise in Virden and will provide him the best opportunity to gain a university scholarship for next season. Blake Sidoni will always be a Trail Smoke Eater and everyone in our organization wishes him nothing but great success.”

