VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game

Delta pitcher James Paxton stays calm in the middle of Target Field and makes a friend

B.C.-born Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton is getting praise for keeping his cool when a bald eagle landed on his shoulder during a pre-game ceremony.

Caught on camera, the Delta native was standing at attention in the middle of Target Field for the Minnesota Twins’ home opener Thursday when a bald eagle took aim for his right shoulder.

Paxton attended Delta Secondary, playing for the North Delta Blue Jays of the BC Premier Baseball League. He signed with the Mariners in 2011.

VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game

