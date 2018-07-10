Vancouver Whitecaps defender Jose Aja answers questions during a meet and greet last week in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper

VIDEO: Vancouver Whitecaps defender visits Nelson

Jose Aja spoke to local players last week at a skills camp

Jose Aja didn’t always understand that a good defence means running his mouth more than his legs.

The Vancouver Whitecaps defender was in Nelson on Thursday to speak with young players at the club’s annual skills camp at Lakeside Park.

The Montevideo, Uruguay native, who has one goal in 14 appearances this season, said young defenders should prioritize their communication skills.

“For me, as a centre back … you can see the whole game from the back (and) organize your teammates. That’s a very important thing.”

That’s a lesson Aja only learned five or six years ago. The 25 year old said slowing down helped him become a better player.

“When you are young you want to run and be everywhere, but when I used to play with some experienced guys who teach me how to be in a good position, I start to understand more of the game.”

Vancouver acquired Aja in February from Orlando City. He’s the fifth Whitecap to visit Nelson, with past players including Erik Hurtado, Jay DeMerit, Tim Parker and Marco Bustos.

He spoke to the Star one day before Uruguay faced, and ultimately lost, to France in the quarter-finals at the World Cup. His focus will now have to be on getting the Whitecaps into the post-season.

“We are starting to be good now,” he said. “We started in the beginning not so well. Now we are in good position, sixth position. Hopefully we make the playoffs.”

Related:

Eric Hurtado’s How-To’s: Whitecaps forward visits Nelson

Vancouver Whitecaps player visits Nelson soccer camp


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pride Gym fighter battles for WBC Muay Thai title

Just Posted

Stax and Super Saver Sam shake on it!

Hockey cards will be available at Trail Smoke Eater home games beginning this fall

YZZ sign design is one-of-a-kind

Concrete was poured last week for the Trail Regional Airport’s first official wayfinding sign

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Quick response keeps Columbia Gardens fire from spreading

The truck was engulfed in flames by the time regional firefighters arrived at the rural site

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

VIDEO: Vancouver Whitecaps defender visits Nelson

Jose Aja spoke to local players last week at a skills camp

Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs

Gordie Hogg chairs B.C. caucus, housing and pipeline on public’s mind

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship bound for B.C.

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of Juan de Fuca strait

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Trump heads to Europe to face nervous NATO leaders

Trump is traveling on a weeklong trip to Europe on a four-nation tour, with stops in Belgium, England, Scotland and Finland.

Female Brazilian sports journalists’ plea: Just let us work

“From the moment you make it public and you feel that you’re in it together, that there are a lot of people experiencing the same thing, you feel supported to fight for something.”

Breaking: Daring rescue saves all 12 boys, soccer coach from Thai cave

“We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave.”

Most Read