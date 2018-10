Webster Elementary School students are hyped about hockey after BC Hockey made a stop at the Warfield school on Tuesday. BC Hockey is celebrating its 100th anniversary and introduced its mascot Celly and the game of floorball to about 300 students. The celebration continues as BC Hockey visits 40 schools across the province in its lead-up to the World Junior Hockey Championships Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Vancouver/Victoria. See story Pg. 6.