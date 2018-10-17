Cheaper strains sell out within minutes on online BC Cannabis Store

Province says new strains will become available in the coming months

From a gram of dried bud for $7 to a $400 vaporizer, the online BC Cannabis Store saw a rush of sales as soon as it launched at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 5,600 to be exact, according to a mid-day media conference by public safety minister Mike Farnworth.

Criticism has unfolded online that the province’s prices are far too high, with the cheapest strains starting at $6.99 per gram while premium bud is priced at about $16. That doesn’t include tax, nor the $10 flat rate shipping.

It’s no surprise cheaper flower sold out within minutes, as well as $10 pipes – including one shaped like a mushroom – and $70 vaporizers.

Farnworth said prices are competitively set compared to other legal jurisdictions, adding that he believes most complaints about pricing are coming from those who “want nothing to do with legal pot.”

Names, strains and pre-rolled joints

Cannabis connoisseurs were quick to point out the variety of products offered by the provincial online store.

Consumers have the choice of indica, sativa or blended strains – with names like Great White Shark, Tangerine Dream and Pink Kush.

The most expensive strains, like Hanna Haze, Glacier Kush, Sour 92 and Mazaj, can only be bought at 15 grams for $123.

When it comes to accessories, options include bongs priced from $54 to $200, tabletop vaporizers for $200 and for those serious about their smoking methods: the Mighty Handheld Vaporizer for the fine price of $499.99.

Don’t know how to roll a joint yourself? Pre-rolls with no work required are about $15 a piece.

For those late to the game, most accessories aside from rolling papers, and the medium-priced flowers and oils are sold out.

The B.C. government expects new product to become available over the coming weeks and months.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Hockey makes a stopover in Trail

Just Posted

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

BC Hockey makes a stopover in Trail

Kootenay Columbia students introduced to Celly as BC Hockey celebrates 100 years

Reach a Reader today in downtown Trail

Funds raised in Trail and Fruitvale stay here to support free family literacy programs and books

Now that pot is legal, where can you smoke it?

Municipal and provincial bylaws are in place to regulate where pot can be smoked in B.C.

RDKB targets organics in waste reduction plan

Green bins may soon be coming curbside in Rossland, Trail and the Beaver Valley

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

MCFD, FPSSS restricts caregivers from smoking, growing cannabis around children-in-care

Ministry restricts cannabis use for caregivers, stating it may “pose a risk to children and youth.”

Cheaper strains sell out within minutes on online BC Cannabis Store

Province says new strains will become available in the coming months

Only 40% of B.C. car dealerships have electric cars available: report

Researchers found buyers frustrated at the lack of options

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

Test case challenges a politician’s right to block people from Twitter account

3 people say Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them

‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off

Kootenay company to layoff part of workforce

Pacific Insight near Nelson says it is transferring automotive production to its Mexico facility

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

Most Read