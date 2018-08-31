City of Trail kicks off Pride Week

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Fundraising is underway for a Trail Pride Crosswalk to be installed by the Riverfront Centre
SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
BC Wildfire Service advises of a planned burn on Bulldog Mountain wildfire, 30 km west of Castlegar
Letter to the Editor by Lori Watmough of Trail
Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’
Restaurant Brands International says the claims of faulty coffee pots are “false accusations”
According to the U.S. trade representative’s office there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture
The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday
Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo
A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.
Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points
A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected
The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.
Keegan Fry earned a spot on Team Canada and will race at the World Championships in Switzerland
Bringing authentic Texas barbecue to Vancouver Island
If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca
Gin cocktails are more than just gin and tonic now