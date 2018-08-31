City of Trail kicks off Pride Week

Community members of all ages gathered in Trail on Friday to kick off Pride Week in the city. After a walk across the bridges and through town, the crowd gathered outside city hall to visit, watch the flag being raised for the week and eat cake. The city will also light the Victoria Street Bridge rainbow colours for the week. (From left) There to support the LGBTQ community and foster awareness were Autumn Garcia, Alex Arnason, Leon Bouliane, Hope Fuhrman and the Pink Power Ranger! (Sheri Regnier photos)