‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Longtime “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but assured fans he’d be back reading clues to contestants soon.

Trebek appeared in a video on the “Jeopardy” Facebook page Thursday to announce that he’d had the surgery during the show’s holiday break.

Wearing a “Jeopardy” baseball cap and using the same tone he employs to explain difficult subjects on the show, Trebek says “I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago.”

READ MORE: Tragically Hip members, Alex Trebek receive Order of Canada

“Surgery was performed,” he continues, “after two days in the hospital I came home and started recovery. The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy’ programs very, very soon.”

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return.

The 77-year-old Canadian has become an American institution in the decades since he started hosting “Jeopardy” in 1984, beloved for the way he calmly delivers tough trivia to the cognoscenti that make up the show’s contestants.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plush Pom

Just Posted

What’s the buzz around Trail?

The Times talked with Trail Mayor Mike Martin about what’s coming up in 2018

First peek at KBRH New Year’s Baby

Congratulations Theresa Chang and Scott Allen of Rossland!

Teck Trail awarded for leadership in sustainability

Trail operations received the highest possible rating - Level AAA - across all five indicators

Why are blood donor clinics gone from rural centres like Trail?

The recent story about a plea to donate blood, sparked much dialogue on the Trail Times website

Hot housing market boosts Greater Trail property values

Fruitvale biggest increase locally; in Trail greatest value increase on the west side

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Coquitlam and Richmond don’t let commuters pump their own gas

Canada will face Sweden for IIHF World Junior Championship gold

Canada defeated the Czech Republic 7-2 in the semi-final at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Lions Clubs dying out with aging population

Downside of having the oldest population in Northern B.C. is becoming more evident

Nelson sculptor creates work for Teck’s new centre at BC Children’s Hospital

John McKinnon was one of 60 artists chosen to create work for B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

Most Read

  • VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

    Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

  • Plush Pom

    Stella had a spa day this week with owner Rebecca Koban of Müttley Crüe Cutz Grooming

  • ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

    He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show