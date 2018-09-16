REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Victoria: Royals hockey team runs drills at CFB Esquimalt

In between the Victoria Royals’ pre-season and regular season schedule, the players are still training hard – including at the naval base. Watch more >

Cranbrook: Thousands of athletes compete in 55+ BC Games

Archery, Bocce, Bridge, Cribbage, Cycling – just some of the competitions at this year’s games. Watch more >

B.C.: Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back

The Annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookies campaign is back to help raise funds for organizations in communities across B.C. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Learning how to smoke black cod

A youth program in Prince Rupert is teaching teens how to smoke black cod at the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’s public smokehouse. Watch more >

Vancouver: Police dogs compete in national skills competition

Nearly 40 dog teams from across Canada are coming to Vancouver for the 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials this weekend. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

