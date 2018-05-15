Executive Director Naomi McKimmie encourages locals to spread a culture of kindness throughout the Greater Trail community on Wednesday May 16. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Show some #LocalLove in Trail

The United Way Trail & District invite communities to show “Conscious Kindness” on Wednesday

The United Way’s Conscious Kindness Day (#LocalLove) asks communities to show small acts of kindness on Wednesday. “Never under under estimate the power of even the smallest act of kindness,” the organization says. “It has the potential to change a life. And when multiplied by millions of people, small gestures of local love can transform the world.”

Suggestions include planning treats for staff, customers or even a stranger. Warm smiles and hello can go a long way, as well as things like visiting a sick friend, buying someone a cup of coffee or a meal, helping someone with carry groceries, leaving change in a vending machine and remembering to say “thank you.”

The United Way says kindness builds morale and makes people feel good about their job; kindness inspires teamwork and helps people feel respected and less alone; being kind feels good; kindness broadens our perspective; and being kind improves mental health and reduces stress.

Anyone who has been kind or experienced kindness is asked to inspire others by sharing stories and ideas on social media using the hashtag #LocalLove.

For more information visit the website of United Way Trail and District here.

Previous story
Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves
Next story
B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Just Posted

Show some #LocalLove in Trail

The United Way Trail & District invite communities to show “Conscious Kindness” on Wednesday

Salmo on evacuation alert for flooding

Erie Creek is expected to have rising waters this week

Trail Hospital Auxiliary donates $20,000 toward emergency campaign

The Trail Hospital Auxiliary donated $20,000 as their first installment of a committed $80,000

Winners of the Silver City grape stomp

The Grape Stomp was part of festivities Saturday in the Trail Memorial Centre

Local SAR helps with Boundary flooding

From rescues to evacuations, SAR teams from Nelson to Trail and Rossland were in the Boundary

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

B.C. woman continues search for young boy depicted in her mother’s painting

A Chilliwack woman is searching for the man in her mother’s painting

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

More B.C. Baby Boomers selling city homes to retire at the cottage: survey

British Columbians looking to recreational properties near lakes and in rural B.C. regions

Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves

French Canadian goalie’s jersey leading the way in sales

PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan

The grand prize package features a gorgeous 3025 sq. foot that will be relocated to Naramata

Most Read