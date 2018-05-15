Show some #LocalLove in Trail

Executive Director Naomi McKimmie encourages locals to spread a culture of kindness throughout the Greater Trail community on Wednesday May 16. (Sheri Regnier photo)

The United Way’s Conscious Kindness Day (#LocalLove) asks communities to show small acts of kindness on Wednesday. “Never under under estimate the power of even the smallest act of kindness,” the organization says. “It has the potential to change a life. And when multiplied by millions of people, small gestures of local love can transform the world.”

Suggestions include planning treats for staff, customers or even a stranger. Warm smiles and hello can go a long way, as well as things like visiting a sick friend, buying someone a cup of coffee or a meal, helping someone with carry groceries, leaving change in a vending machine and remembering to say “thank you.”

The United Way says kindness builds morale and makes people feel good about their job; kindness inspires teamwork and helps people feel respected and less alone; being kind feels good; kindness broadens our perspective; and being kind improves mental health and reduces stress.

Anyone who has been kind or experienced kindness is asked to inspire others by sharing stories and ideas on social media using the hashtag #LocalLove.

For more information visit the website of United Way Trail and District here.