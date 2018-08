A personal touch is always fun, especially when it’s three Trail Smoke Eaters and Stax hand delivering game tickets to the Trail Times office and several Trail businesses on their corporate ticket dropoff day on Wednesday. The Smokies open the season in Trail on Friday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. when they face the West Kelowna Warriors. (From left) Kent Johnson, Aiden Wagner, Stax the team mascot, Dave Dykstra from the Trail Times, and Braeden Tuck. (Sheri Regnier photo)