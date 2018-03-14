Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Fellow scientists, politicians and others are remembering Stephen Hawking, the theoretical physicist who died early Wednesday at the age of 76.

The University of Oxford, where Hawking earned his undergraduate degree with honours in 1962, posted a statement online, saying Hawking was regarded as “one of the world’s most brilliant scientists,” and highlighted his work with long-time collaborator Roger Penrose on Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

The University of Cambridge, where Hawking completed his master’s and doctorate degrees, as well becoming the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, also paid tribute:

“Professor Hawking was a unique individual who will be remembered with warmth and affection not only in Cambridge but all over the world,” vice-chancellor Stephen Toope said. “His exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularisation of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy. His character was an inspiration to millions. He will be much missed.”

Others around the world are remembering Hawking for his lasting contributions to science, as well as his sense of humour.

Professor Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind – one of the great scientists of his generation. His courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration. His legacy will not be forgotten. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 14, 2018

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

Acting Admin. Lightfoot on Stephen Hawking's passing: "Today, the world lost a giant among men, whose impact cannot be overstated… A longtime friend to NASA, Stephen…share[d] the excitement of discovery with all" More: https://t.co/x7jiFLqKPa pic.twitter.com/owDbDSVyJo — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

We lost a great one today. Stephen Hawking will be remembered for his incredible contributions to science – making complex theories and concepts more accessible to the masses. He’ll also be remembered for his spirit and unbounded pursuit to gain a complet…https://t.co/z1du859Gy2 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 14, 2018

Sad news to wake up to here in the US. Pleased so many have recalled #StephenHawking 's fabulously wicked sense of humour. My character Adrian in The Liar saw him, as I sometimes did, in the Cambridge University Library. pic.twitter.com/nNahVI3Fa0 — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) March 14, 2018

RIP to one of our funniest guest stars #StephenHawking pic.twitter.com/ROLSaP9BC9 — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) March 14, 2018

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018

Farewell to Stephen Hawking, the most intelligent guest star in the brief history of The Simpsons pic.twitter.com/po3fIHgEdh — Matt Selman (@mattselman) March 14, 2018

