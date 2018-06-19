Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Swoop is set to take its first flights out of B.C. this week as Canada’s second ultra-low cost airline.

Operated by WestJet, routes include trips from Hamilton, Ont., to Abbotsford and to Edmonton for as little as $40. Other destinations include Halifax and Winnipeg.

The no-frills business model means a ticket gets you just a seat on the plane, with an extra fees for luggage, priority seating, extra leg room and in-flight entertainment.

The airline says it will have 27 weekly flights out of Abbotsford, starting Wednesday.

Service to Hamilton is already underway, with routes every day except Tuesday. Flights to Edmonton begin July 25.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

Nelson council approves cannabis business selection system

City staff will use a scoring matrix using 10 criteria

Torch lit in Cranbrook to start countdown to BC 55+ Games

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15

Aboriginal Day in Trail

Passion, pride and culture were on brilliant display at Gyro Park on Sunday

More early childhood education spaces at Selkirk College

Grant helps college add 24 new seats over two years

Unregulated private land logging continues near Nelson at Cottonwood Lake

Sunshine Logging of Kaslo is cutting on private land in the area of Giveout Creek Road

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

EDITORIAL: All children created equal

There are still some who justify President Donald Trump’s treatment of migrant children

BC Ferries posts strong earnings before rate cuts

Last year highest ever for vehicle traffic, most walk-ons in 20 years

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it “unsubstantiated”

B.C. groups file response to government’s fight against solitary confinement

B.C. Supreme Court judge suspended ruling for one year to give government time to draft legislation

National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

BC conservation officers release badger from wolf trap

Badger recovering after being caught in trap near Williams Lake

B.C. Christian school mulls covenant, future of law school after court ruling

The university still wants to open a law school, but is looking at its options.

Most Read

  • Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

    Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton