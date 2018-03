Web Poll: How prepared are you for an emergency in B.C.?

A survey commissioned by the province suggests British Columbians have no one to blame but themselves for not being ready for an emergency.

Of more than 1,200 respondents, 54 per cent said they have a draft emergency plan, but only 13 per cent have actually completed one. As far as emergency kits, only four in 10 people have one in their car, and only three in 10 have one ready at home.

Tell the Times – Are you prepared for an emergency?

