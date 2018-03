Tell the Times is a web poll question based on one of our weekly stories. This past week the Trail Smoke Eaters nail- biting series win over the Penticton Vees was definitely the most popular story around town. Now it’s on to the Interior Division final against the Wenatchee Wild beginning Friday.

Following the Trail Smoke Eaters biggest win in its BCHL franchise history, the team goes back to work Friday to face its next challenge – the Wenatchee Wild.

So we ask for your prediction on the outcome for the Interior Division final!



Will the Smoke Eaters win the Interior Division final?

