Grooming on Rossland’s Centennial Trail back on track
City to rent snowmobile and groomer from Black Jack Ski Club for the 2022-2023 winter season
-
-
News
Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
Report makes 11 recommendations to improve federal government’s draft $1.6-billion strategy
Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
Incidents allegedly happened at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church at Nanaimo in 1976
Sports
Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada
Previous definition was one woman and one man
Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames
Vancouver opens a 3-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday
The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel
Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021
‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts
Inflation, ethical concerns, leading younger generations to make more second-hand purchases
Community
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube
Greater Trail community Lights Up! the hospital
Pledge Day returned live to the Waneta Mall on Friday, Dec. 2
Entertainment
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
Conclusion of six-part series ‘Harry & Meghan’ released Thursday
Opinion
Kootenay West MLA; A busy year for Columbia River Treaty negotiations
Katrine Conroy is also Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, and Minister of Finance
Drivesmart column: The spare tire
Knowing where to find and how to use the jack and tools before a flat occurs is a good practice
Life
Rooted in culture, steeped in love
Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
Impress
sponsored
On their 75-year anniversary, Grand Forks electrical business expands into the West Kootenays
