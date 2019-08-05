Last year, the Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair in Cranbrook was well attended at the Ktunaxa Nation Building. This year, the Career Fair has moved to the Days Inn and Conference Centre. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Black Press career fair returns to Kootenays

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair is back in Cranbrook on August 22, 2019.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair returns to the Kootenays this month, being held in Cranbrook for the second year in a row.

On Thursday, August 22, job seekers, career changers, students and lifelong learners will have the opportunity to meet with exhibitors, learn more about their organization, the positions they have available and how you can engage with their team.

The career fair is intended for anyone who is looking for a a job, a change in career or for higher education.

Job seekers are advised to arrive with resumes in hand, as on the spot interviews and applications will be available.

Sheri Jackson, Events Manager for Black Press Media says that it’s not just a job fair, but an education fair as well.

“Helping people on the path to education is equally as important as helping the employers and employees,” said Jackson.

READ MORE: Kootenay employers set to meet job seekers at Black Press career fair

Looking back on last year’s Career Fair in Cranbrook, Jackson says it was a reflection on the number of job vacancies and opportunities in B.C..

“Last year’s event was well attended and I think it really spoke to the level of need in today’s market for businesses looking to hire,” she said. “The event is for all ages and we encourage everyone looking for work or an education path to attend. The experience of job fairs adds value for people and offers them insight on how to become gainfully employed.”

In terms of what to expect, Jackson says that potential employees can expect to see a great range of employers that are literally looking to hire on the spot.

Over 30 different employers will be attending the Career Fair, including the Canadian Armed Forces, the City of Cranbrook, College of the Rockies, FortisBC, Interior Health, Landtran Truck Load, Retirement Concepts, BC RCMP and many more.

“My advice to [job seekers] is to look at the logo page and the lineup for event day, or check out our Facebook page so they can see who will be in attendance. That way they can prioritize who they would like to see, and prepare any questions for certain employers if they want to,” Jackson explained. “It’s always good to ask lots of questions.”

The event will be hosted on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Days Inn and Conference Centre in Cranbrook, at 600 Cranbrook Street North. Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair event listing on Facebook.

Previous story
B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Just Posted

New courts spark pickleball interest in Oasis

Courts and shelter recently opened to public

Grand Forks grew with new subdivisions, townsites

Place Names: Grand Forks neighbourhoods, Part 4

Electoral Area ‘A’ residents asked for insight on climate change

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary survey is open until August 30

Montrose moves to ban ‘sea cans’

Public hearing before village council, Tuesday

West Kootenay Orioles capture Washington State ‘A’ championship

West Kootenay Orioles make history, beat Hanford to claim the Washington Legion ‘A’ title

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

Most Read