Equipment arrives for Kalesnikoff mass timber facility

The $35 million facility near Castlegar will produce glulam beams and cross-laminated panels.

Kalesnikoff Lumber took delivery of the first round of machinery needed to get their expansion into glulam and cross-laminated timber operational. Photos: Betsy Kine

Kalesnikoff Lumber’s $35 million mass timber manufacturing project is one step closer to completion with the arrival of the first batch of production equipment at the end of October.

The 110,000 square foot (10,200 square metre) facility was built next to the company’s Kootenay Innovative Wood facility near the Playmor Junction.

Kalesnikoff will be producing pre-fabricated engineered building products in the form of glulam beams and cross-laminated timber. The facility will be able to produce panels that are up to 60 feet (18 meteres) long.

Kalesnikoff ordered the facility’s equipment from Kallesoe Machinery.

“Kallesoe is a family-owned business out of Denmark that has been in business for 50 years,” explained Kalesnikoff CFO Krystle Seed. “One of the reasons we went with them is because they have been so accurate in their timelines, they do quality work, precision work and their ability to deliver a high-end product is something we feel very confident in.”

The installation of the equipment will take place over the next month with production starting in late December or early January.

Kallesoe representatives will remain on site to provide training and ensure everything is running properly.

“They will make sure everyone has the knowledge they need for the technology,” said Seed.

Kalesnikoff has already fielded more than 30 inquiries from across North America regarding placing orders for upcoming construction projects.

“We are getting a lot of interest for late 2020 and early 2021,” explained company COO Chris Kalesnikoff.

But the first beams and timber to roll off the line will be for the company’s new welcome centre at the facility.

The company has already hired five new employees for their sales and project management teams and 10 more will start in December. Over the next year, the number of new employees will gradually increase to 50.

“One of the things we are really excited about here is being able to continue to add stability in our business and in the industry and continue to add value and create jobs that people can rely on for a steady paycheque,” said Seed.



