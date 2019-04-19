The Japanese automaker says it will temporarily idle a second-shift production line in August at its Marysville, Ohio, assembly plant. The shift is expected to resume production in several years. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

Honda cutting production of Accords as buyers shift to SUVs

Honda says the line being shut down produces about 55,000 vehicles a year

Honda is slowing production of Accord sedans as car buyers continue to favour SUVs and trucks.

The Japanese automaker says it will temporarily idle a second-shift production line in August at its Marysville, Ohio, assembly plant. The shift is expected to resume production in several years.

READ MORE: Fiat Chrysler recalls over 300K cars due to rollaway risk

Honda says the line being shut down produces about 55,000 vehicles a year, most of which are Accords.

A company spokeswoman says that there will be no layoffs, but that Honda will offer voluntary buyouts to some employees.

Honda says the reduction also will affect production at its engine and transmission plants in Ohio.

Sales of the Accord this year are up 4.6% through March but fell nearly 10% last year.

Trucks and SUVs have made up 70% of U.S. new vehicle sales this year.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fiat Chrysler recalls over 300K cars due to rollaway risk

Just Posted

West Trail or Columbia Heights?

What was originally Columbia Heights became West Trail but then reverted back to Columbia Heights

Lent Lily

What You See: If you have a recent photo to share email (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Experience the meaning of Easter at downtown Trail church

First Presbyterian Church is located at 1139 Pine Ave.

Trail firefighters fundraise for causes near and dear

Trail Firefighters Charitable Society fundraising efforts support many causes

Exhausted Rossland skateboard volunteers pass torch to city council

Organization asks council to take over project

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

‘Now is the time’: Kootenay Carshare Cooperative sets sight on electric cars

They just got access to a Tesla Model 3

Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled due to possible metal fragments

Recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019

Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

Easter crowds create backlog at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims

One of their daughters fled their home and pleaded for help to a 911 operator

Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water

Compensation for victims of recurring floods limit to 50% of a home’s value, or a maximum of $100,000

Storms blast South, where tornadoes threaten several states

9.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia at a moderate risk of severe weather

Private cargo ship brings Easter feast to the space station

There are three Americans two Russians and one Canadian living on the space station

Most Read