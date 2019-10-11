Jay-Z is officially business partners with Kelowna-based Pela (photo courtesy Jay-Z Facebook page)

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

JAY-Z and other investors with Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) are betting on a Kelowna-based company.

The group, along with Kensington Capital, announced a $5 million investment to help fund the growth of Pela — a Kelowna-based company who are makers and distributors of the world’s first compostable phone case.

The company was originally founded by Jeremy Lang in Saskatchewan, however the headquarters moved to Kelowna last year to help with the company’s expansion. The company’s flagship flax-oil seed material that helps to make the the phone is still being produced in Saskatchewan.

Pela public relations specialist Catie St. Jacques said the investment will bring multiple jobs to the Kelowna company.

“We’ll be adding 15 job opportunities to our Kelowna team with the investment,” said Pela in a press release.

View this post on Instagram

Do you love your Pela Case? Why not share it with the world? I LOVE getting to see all of the beautiful photos and captions that y'all write. ⁠ ⁠ Use the hashtag #PelaCase and we'll share our favorite ones on our feed!⁠ ⁠ Plus, if you really like talking about us and sharing eco-friendly tips with your followers you should absolutely sign up to be one of our ambassadors! We'll equip you with the tools to use your platform to create a more sustainable world (plus free pela swag 😉)! ⁠ #PelaCase #PelaVison⁠ ⁠ Credit to⁠ 1. @oysterpromo⁠ 2. @chicchidisalute⁠ 3. @janapk_⁠ 4. @thegeekyveg⁠ 5. @_jolennee_⁠ 6. @murphandmonty ⁠ 7. @anonymousrhi⁠ 8. @flyingtembo⁠ 9. @anet_hod⁠ 10. @ecofriendly_friends⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #believeinbetter #leadtheway #bethechange #pelacase #pelafam #ecofriendly #ecofriendlyproducts #sustainability #zerowaste #savethewaves #sustainabilitymatters #gogreen #eco #iphonecase #compostable #reducereuserecycle #iphoneaccessories

A post shared by Pela Case (@pelacase) on

St. Jacques said there are a couple of plans moving forward with the investment.

“We’re really grateful for the funding with MVP and to expand and grow with that investment. We’re looking forward to getting more retailers.”

Among the new retailers set to carry the IPhone and Android Pixel cases is Target. The company will begin distributing their products to the company nation-wide starting Oct. 20.

The phone case stands apart from others by breaking down if left in natural environments likes carbon, water and organic matters.

The idea for the company started out in 2010 by Lang after he was struck by all the small pieces of plastic washing up on local beaches.

To learn more about the company, you can visit their website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Just Posted

Under pressure: Monitoring systems for tires

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in Trail

Advance voting in Trail Memorial Centre starts today

Election Day is Oct. 21

Map of historic Trail neighbourhood is up for all to see

‘City within a City’ shows everyone who called The Gulch home in the 50s

Is researched, reasoned journalism the next endangered species?

#Newspapersmatter now more than ever: “In print that privacy is yours to keep”

Trail Smoke Eaters look to continue winning ways on road

Trail Smoke Eaters embark on Vancouver Island road trip, strive to extend five-game win streak

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health opened the depots to help at-risk babies

Chronic wasting disease threatens the Kootenays

The Province is asking hunters to drop off heads of deer species to be tested for CWD

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting B.C. wildfire

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angels ring

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

Most Read