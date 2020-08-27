Face masks or coverings will be mandatory at No Frills stores and Real Canadian Superstores in Canada starting Aug. 29. (File photo)

Masks to be mandatory at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore

Requirement will begin on Aug. 29 at the Loblaw-owned grocery retailers

Shoppers at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore will be required to wear masks, come Aug. 29.

Owned by Loblaws, the companies will require that everyone in the stores, both employees and customers, don masks upon entry.

“Starting Saturday, August 29, 2020, masks or face coverings will be mandatory at all NOFRILLS® locations. We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” stated a No Frills Facebook post dated Aug. 22.

The directive applies to every No Frills grocery store in Canada, not just B.C.

Real Canadian Superstore also posted the same notification on its Facebook page.

On Aug. 20, Dr. Réka Gustafson and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in their COVID-19 update that a new outbreak had been identified at a Loblaws warehouse in the Fraser Health region, with nine employees testing positive.

Read more: B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

Read more: Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

newsroom@saobserver.net
Loblaw

