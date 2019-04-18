Trail Times file photo

First-round sweeps highlight world of hockey oddities

Sports ‘n’ Things with Dave Thompson

Strange days in the hockey world.

The record setting Tampa Bay Lightning, albeit with a couple of key injuries, have been swept out of the Stanley Cup playoffs by a team that only made it into those playoffs by the thinnest of margins (one less win down the stretch and the mediocre Montreal Canadians would have supplanted Columbus in the post season).

The New York Islanders, supposedly fated to dwindle away after their big gun, and captain, moved to Toronto, also got a sweep in the first round, against the almost always mighty Pittsburgh Penguins, no less.

AND, neither Canada nor America legitimately won the Women’s World Hockey Championship. Okay, the Yankettes were given the gold, given being the operative term here, despite what all the evidence shows to by Finland legitimately outplaying and beating the defending champs. C’mon, the American goaltender was scored on, while being assessed a tripping penalty. In what rational universe could that lead to the goal being disallowed for interference on that goaltender?

It makes sense only if the next World’s is being held in North America and a repeat defending champion would be a much better ticket draw than a deserved runner-up. Guess What?

• On the more predictable side, Prince George has continued as a dominant force throughout the playoffs, winning 15 of 16 games in the four rounds through Tuesday, with only two of those wins coming via overtime. The Game-4 score had not come through when this was done, but it will be a major shock if the Spruce Kings do not play the nationally top-ranked Brooks Bandits for the B.C/Alta Canadian Championship spot.

• On the local front, a bunch of former Smokies are getting a shot at the big time, although I am told Craig Martin has decided to wait till next year to fully exercise that option.

Better news is that, because they played Junior A rather than major junior, all were eligible for, and took advantage of, NCAA education/hockey opportunities, to the point that all have completed or are very near completion of university degrees.

So, however the pro hockey trials work out, the future looks bright for all of them.

• AND, baseball is back all over town, with all-star tryouts beginning Monday for the U16 and U19 groups hoping to make the travelling to Spokane elite leagues squads. U13s will hold their tryouts in another week.

Look out the window. If it isn’t raining too hard there is usually a local ball game that would love your company going on.

There is still a need for umpires. More players, more games, more officials needed. If you have a day or two at your disposal, and want to really learn the game better while helping out the kids, give Bill MacMillan a shout at bipamac@telus.net.

You may be surprised, a lot, by how much a little umpire training improves your appreciation, and enjoyment of, the game. Next best job to actually coaching or interacting with the players, too.

Previous story
Do you qualify for an Adoption Tax Credit?

Just Posted

Waste not: Trail brewery leftovers feed the local food chain

Spent grains from the Trail Beer Refinery are donated to local farmers and growers, none go to waste

First-round sweeps highlight world of hockey oddities

Sports ‘n’ Things with Dave Thompson

Rural dividend grants awarded in Kootenay West

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy made the grant announcements in Trail on Thursday

44 Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

Trail Armoury welcomes Major Nils French, a Rossland native

Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday at Trail mall

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of April 18 to April 24

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Most Read