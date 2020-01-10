(File image)

Smoke Eaters face critical two-game set vs Penticton Vees

“This is one of the most talented Smoke Eaters rosters in a long time,” Thompson writes.

Big weekend. Huge.

This is one of the most talented Smoke Eaters rosters in a long time. This weekend is the biggest challenge of the year for that roster.

Simply put, even a split of the home and home with the Penticton Vees will likely mean first place in the Interior Division is well out of reach of Trail. Gaining only a single point of the first 12 they played for was always going to be a long term problem for the Smokies. Now it is THE problem.

Since that opening slump, unexpected because a basically hand picked team was prepping for the season from the start of training camp, Trail has produced as good a list of results as anybody in the division – as good, probably, as anybody in the league that is not called Coquitlam Express.

But, any hopes of a division title may have been already dashed by the time October rolled around. Except – a sweep of the Vees would keep those hopes alive with seven weeks of the season, and a home heavy runout schedule for the Smoke Eaters, going forward.

For that to happen, of course, the Smokies have to address their main weakness – the tendency to lose focus on defence and allow scoring chances to even less than brilliant offensive lineups.

A case in point from the last game. Trail was leading, and on the power play. The puck turned over, and that potent man advantage group looked up to see a wide open Merritt Centennial crossing the Smokie blue line home free on the Trail goaltender.

The Centennial had been standing at the Trail blue line for a while, leaving his team two men short in their defensive end, because Merritt was behind and hopes for a turnover and a breakaway was a more positive approach than just getting the two minute penalty killed.

That just cannot happen, not at even strength, and absolutely not when the Smokies have a man advantage.

Trail has, as I said, one of the most talented rosters it ever has. No excuse, then, for the fact their goaltenders face a barrage of rubber in almost every outing. Penticton’s top goalie has played just four fewer games than Trail’s number one, but has faced more than 300 fewer shots than Logan Terness, who has made the most saves of any goalie in the league.

That’s why the Trail number one, despite a sterling .930 save percentage, has a goals against average quite a bit higher than the Penticton number one, with a save percentage 20 points lower.

First in the division at regular season end or not, the Smoke Eaters look like they should be title contenders during the playoffs. A title is unlikely, however, unless the team can find a way to prevent some of that rubber from heading towards their own net.

Tonight should be a dandy contest. Trail and Penticton both have top tier offences. The devil in the defensive details will make the difference.

Another bad weather turn is forecast for today, so be careful on your way to and from what will be a packed arena.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

Just Posted

13 reported accidents in Greater Trail over the holidays

Trail RCMP remind residents to slow down and drive with care in winter conditions

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire in downtown Trail McDonald’s

Call came into the regional fire department Thursday

Smoke Eaters face critical two-game set vs Penticton Vees

“This is one of the most talented Smoke Eaters rosters in a long time,” Thompson writes.

Trail draws interest to ‘Annual Report’ with reader-friendly format

City receives third award for financial reporting; goal is to engage more readers

Columbia Basin Trust will have new board chair in 2020

Rick Jensen, former board chair, retired at the end of December

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in policing drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

UVic student killed in Iran plane crash remembered at vigil

An informal memorial was held at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Most Read