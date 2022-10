Trail, Waneta-Sunrise and Rossland Rotary Clubs joined together to donate to the cause

L-R: Paul Butler, Foundation Board Member, accepts this donation from Richard Fish, Trail Rotary President, and Maddie Harlemovs, Waneta Rotary Secretary. Photo: Submitted

Three local Rotary Clubs have joined together to make a $12,270 donation to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation.

This generous donation will purchase three bassinettes for the Maternity Department at KBRH.

The Foundation thanks our local Rotary Clubs of Trail, Rossland and Waneta Sunshine for their collaborative efforts to improve regional healthcare.

City of TrailDonationKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRosslandRotary