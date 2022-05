If you have a recent photo to share email it large size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Scott Leyland shares this gorgeous photo showing the breathtaking beauty of the Columbia Basin.

“Each spring, the balsam flowers between the Montrose cutoff and Waneta highway below, splash brilliance across a small meadow near Trail,” Leyland said. “Otherwise, I’ve only seen them in the Boundary and Similkameen areas.”

