Beautiful birds of the lower Columbia Basin

When David Dudeck went on a walk at the far end of Waneta last week he was fortunate to cross paths with a bevy of feathered friends perched in the lush landscape.
“I was (near) the Trail airport and came across a bird hopping around near the river. I believe it is a Killdeer. Cute, eh?” Dudeck began.
“There was a competition for interesting birds.”
On the same walk by the airport, Dudeck spotted an interesting looking bird with blue and brown feathers that he speculates may be a Mountain Bluebird.
“Also on the colourful side, I send a photo … of what seems to be a Yellow Warbler. I took this photo earlier this week while walking through Gyro Park,” he adds.
“It was a good week for colourful birds.”
