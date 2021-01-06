Beaver Valley brings “Christmas Cheer for Seniors Near”

Christmas gifts were given to seniors who live alone or have otherwise had an especially tough year

Heart and Soul Tae Kwon Do in Fruitvale is one of many organizations that have faced provincial restrictions and temporary closures this past year.

This fall they had planned to host a tournament, but it was cancelled due to COVID.

Master Jakki (owner) wanted to find a way for the students to give back to the community by putting their efforts towards a project that would make a difference, as so many have faced hardships this year.

Jakki contacted The Columbia Seniors Wellness Society and a plan was made.

Both Heart and Soul Tae Kwon Do and The Columbia Seniors Wellness Society advertised the project and both organizations collected donations from a variety of sources.

The idea was to put together Christmas gifts to spread cheer to those seniors who live alone or have otherwise had an especially tough year.

COVID has made this year challenging for seniors; loneliness, loss of a spouse, health issues or financial hardship are just a few of the challenges some are facing.

These gifts were just a little something from the community to say “We are thinking of you.”

In a matter of a couple days there was an overwhelming amount of support pouring in from the entire community.

The Fruitvale Outreach Quilters, BV Rangers, the Scouts, grade one and two students from Fruitvale Elementary School, Luca Hair, Menza Luna Hair Studio, Halls Printing, Liberty Foods, Seniors Branch 44, Tamarac Manufactured Homes Park, Fruitvale Christian Fellowship, Thea Hanson (Remax), April Arnot (Mary Kay) and many, many individuals from the community hand-made items, bought goods to contribute or donated money.

The students at Heart and Soul raised over $3,000, which made it possible to include Liberty Foods gift cards.

Interior Medical Transport along with Santa and some helpers, made a surprise delivery on Dec. 22 to 110 seniors in the Beaver Valley.

The Columbia Seniors Wellness Society and Heart and Soul Tae Kwon Do would like to thank everyone for their generosity, kindness and support that made this project a huge success.

Submitted by The Columbia Seniors Wellness Society.

