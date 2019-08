Funds will be directed into the KBRH Emergency Department Campaign

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received $30,000 from the Rossland Health Care Auxiliary.

This donation is the third installment from their $155,000 commitment to support the Central Care Station in the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

Volunteers of the Rossland Health Care Auxiliary presented this donation to KBRH Health Foundation Board Director Doug Sperry at the Rossland Thrift Shop.