(Artwork/photos by the Fischer family)

Big ‘thank you’ to Kootenay Boundary firefighters

Extinguishing the Sunday afternoon wildfire was completed by a team of 43

The Fischer family is sending out a big thank you to all the firefighters who worked so hard on Sunday to put out a 4.5-acre wildfire that began below Montrose and quickly spread up the bank toward houses in the village.

Diligence and teamwork from the 43-man crew quelled the flames so that no homes were damaged and no injuries resulted.

“The fire yesterday (April 12) in Montrose was in front of our house and just below the bank,” says Kaitlyn Fischer, mom-of-three.

“We watched all the hard work of the firefighters and the volunteers working and we wanted to express our thanks,” she shared. “My kids watched and were very, very impressed.”

In a show of gratitude, the Fischer children made some thank you cards for the fire crews. But in this time of physical distancing all stations are closed to the public, which is why their thoughtful notes could not be delivered in-person.

“So we are hoping the Trail Times will share their letters,” said Kaitlyn.

(Artwork/photos by the Fischer family)

(Artwork/photos by the Fischer family)

