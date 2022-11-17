Camp Koolaree to hold potluck AGM

Camp Koolaree provides week-long summer camps for children, youth, and families at its campsite on the west arm of Kootenay Lake. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by the Camp Koolaree Society

Camp Koolaree invites you to our 2022 annual general meeting on Dec. 10 at Castlegar United Church, 809 Merrycreek Road.

The meeting will be preceded by a family friendly community potluck, complete with a fundraiser bake sale, starting at 6 p.m. Come connect with the Koolaree family and bring some food to share.

As a registered charity affiliated with the United Church of Canada, the Camp Koolaree Society is responsible for running numerous week-long summer camps for children, youth, and families at our beautiful campsite on Kootenay Lake. Our mission is to provide a camp experience in a safe, sustainable, and natural setting, and to foster a deeper individual connection to community, creation, and the creator among campers and staff.

The official AGM begins at 7:30 p.m. where all are welcome to participate in the reading and discussion of our annual report and finances, as well as the election of our new 2023 board of directors and officers.

