Cancer Survivor Tea held in Trail

‘Smiles and hugs’ a big part of menu at Cancer Survivor Tea in Trail
Read here: Cancer Survivor Tea began in 2008
The event went in the Trail United Church last Saturday
Fire risk, no cell service, property damage and trash top lists of concerns.
Trisha Davison was elected to President of the BC Recreation and Parks Association last week
Six more of Greater Trail’s finest will have their names etched on the Home of Champions Monument
New provincial rules allow bikes on some trails, but may affect everyone
Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year award kicks off celebrations on Tuesday night
Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy
1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic
Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018
Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon
Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days
GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $100,000 for family of Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung
The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years
A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery
Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced
A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident
Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’
Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology
The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove
Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food
County Sheriff says the gunmen were both students at STEM School Highlands Ranch