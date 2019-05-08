The Greater Trail Cancer Survivor Tea was held on Saturday (May 4) at the Trail United Church and everyone had a great time visiting and celebrating their fight against cancer. Sherry Hand, cancer survivor, cut the cake which reads “Celebrate Life.” (Willa Condy Seymour photo)

Cancer Survivor Tea held in Trail

The event went in the Trail United Church last Saturday

‘Smiles and hugs’ a big part of menu at Cancer Survivor Tea in Trail

Read here: Cancer Survivor Tea began in 2008

