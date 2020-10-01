Castlegar Fire Department members raise $1300 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Members climbed the Cobra Climb Stairs in Castlegar as part of virtual fundraiser

Four Castlegar Fire Department members came together to raise almost $1300 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC) during a High Rise Challenge fundraiser last Friday.

Nick Ahlefeld, Jordan Croteau, Jason Twizell and Nathan Mitchel went up and down the Cobra Climb Stairs in Castlegar three times in all of their firefighting gear to raise money for the cause.

“In total, it took us about 30 minutes to complete the challenge,” said Ahlefeld.

“By putting on all of our gear, we were adding approximately 50 lbs of additional weight to our body. We really felt it in our legs and lungs.”

Crews climbed an impressive 564 steps — or around 33 stories — to complete the challenge.

A tree fell down on the stair’s roof in September and closed the popular recreation spot, but it reopened to the public just before the event occurred.

Several other West Kootenay fire departments — the Nelson Fire Department and Robson Fire Department — joined with CFD to form Team Kootenay Heat and complete similar challenges to raise a combined total of $4150 for the MDC.

“While we ended up a little bit shy of our total fundraising goal of $5,000, all in all I think we did really good,” said Ahlefeld.

“I was also pleased with how the event went given all of the uncertainties around COVID-19.”

People still have time to help the firefighters reach their $5,000 goal by donating in honour of the Kootenay Heat on MDC’s fundraising page.

Neuromuscular disorders are a group of diseases that weaken the body’s muscles.

castlegar