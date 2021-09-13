Clarence Wilkie won $150,000 with a scratch and win ticket. Photo: BCLC

Castlegar man wins $150,000 with scratch and win ticket

Clarence Wilkie purchased the ticket in Castlegar

A Castlegar man is $150,000 richer after winning a BC Lottery Scratch & Win prize.

Clarence Wilkie purchased the winning Crossword Extreme ticket from the Castlegar Pharmasave and was at home when he discovered he had won, according to the BC Lottery Commision.

“I was happy and shocked. I handed the ticket to my wife and asked her to scan it,” Wilkie recalled.

“At first she looked and said, ‘It’s $150’ and didn’t think it was a big deal … so I told her to look for the other zeros! She was shocked when she saw the actual amount.”

Wilkie and his wife celebrated by going out to dinner.

He plans to use the money to take a trip to Reno with his wife and to purchase some new furniture.

newsroom@castlegarnews.com
