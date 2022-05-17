Photo: Submitted

Castlegar Rotary donates to respiratory care at KBRH

Donation will support the purchase of a Cough Assist Machine at KBRH.

The health foundation at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) has received a donation of $6,500+ from the Castlegar Rotary Club for the purchase of a Cough Assist Machine at KBRH.

Having this equipment on site will enable the medical team at KBRH to provide care to critically ill and compromised patients, immediately and continuously.

L-R: Castlegar Rotarian and Bingo volunteer Lorraine Hartson, and Stacie Martini, Castlegar Rotarian and Rotary Community Online Bingo Manager, presented this generous donation to Kim Ferraro, KBRH foundation board director.

BC HealthcastlegarCity of TrailDonationKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalKootenaysRotary

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Community rallies to help B.C. couple battling rare form of cancer
Next story
The Buesnel Brothers of Nakusp

Just Posted

Abbe Teasdale is filling a seasonal role as the RDKB WaterSmart Ambassador. Photo: RDKB
Ambassador ready to help Kootenay Boundary water users

Brothers Phil and Clem Buesnel posing in front of their produce display inside the Nakusp Fair Building, circa 1914-15. Photo: Arrow Lakes Historical Society
The Buesnel Brothers of Nakusp

Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. Photo: Submitted
Interior Health’s former top doctor to go on trial in January 2023

Chris Reid (top left) is with Faith Woods from Mission Partners International and Pastor Roman with his wife Christina who are processing immigration paperwork for displaced Ukrainians in Poland. Photo: Submitted
Trail men return from Ukraine humanitarian mission in Poland