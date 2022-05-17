Castlegar Rotary donates to respiratory care at KBRH

Donation will support the purchase of a Cough Assist Machine at KBRH.

The health foundation at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) has received a donation of $6,500+ from the Castlegar Rotary Club for the purchase of a Cough Assist Machine at KBRH.

Having this equipment on site will enable the medical team at KBRH to provide care to critically ill and compromised patients, immediately and continuously.

L-R: Castlegar Rotarian and Bingo volunteer Lorraine Hartson, and Stacie Martini, Castlegar Rotarian and Rotary Community Online Bingo Manager, presented this generous donation to Kim Ferraro, KBRH foundation board director.

