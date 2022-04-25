Run 4 Refugees will take place in Castlegar May 7. Photo: Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress

Run 4 Refugees will take place in Castlegar May 7. Photo: Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress

Castlegar run raising money for Ukrainian refugees

Run 4 Refugees will also feature a mini international festival

A fun run planned for Castlegar next weekend aims to raise money for Ukrainian refugees and highlight the many international cultures present in Castlegar.

The Run 4 Refugees will take place at Millennium Park on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. On top of the five-kilometre run/walk, the event will also feature a mini international festival with activities and displays from Ukraine, Mexico, Philippines, Peru, Korea and more. There will also be a raffle for a quilt made by local Doukhobor women.

You can register to run or create a team so friends and family can donate in support of your efforts by going to Run4Refugees.com.

If you are interested in being a cultural ambassador and showcasing your homeland, contact inforun4refugees@gmail.com.

Donations can be made at Run4Refugees.com.

READ MORE:

City of Castlegar makes changes to property tax pre-payment plan

COLUMN: Castlegar High School students support charities and each other


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarrefugeeUkraine

Previous story
Rossland history in pictures

Just Posted

Nathan Dann reaches for a grounder at the Trail U18 Orioles practice on Sunday at Butler Park. Photo: Jim Bailey
U18 Trail Orioles play home opener this weekend

Mock search and rescue training in Trail, April 19. Photo: Submitted
Trail RCMP join search and rescue training session

Birchbank Retirees Club teed off the spring with their Opening Scramble with the team of (from left) John Newton, Al Pasin, Rick Brown and Tom Keen taking top spot with a 59. Photo: submitted
Birchbank retirees open season with scramble

Run 4 Refugees will take place in Castlegar May 7. Photo: Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress
Castlegar run raising money for Ukrainian refugees