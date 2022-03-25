Castlegar Search and Rescue has a new ‘snowbulance’. Photo: SCAR

Castlegar Search and Rescue purchases ‘snowbulance’

The contraption will provide a safer and smoother ride for patients

Injured winter backcountry users will now have a safer and smoother ride to help thanks to a new piece of equipment acquired by Castlegar Search and Rescue (CSAR).

The group has purchased a “snowbulance.”

“The snowbulance is expected to dramatically improve our ability to provide care to patients when extracting them from remote locations using snow machines,” says CSAR.

The snowbulance will be pulled by a quad with tracks. It is mounted on skis with shock absorbers, providing a smoother ride than a toboggan.

Previously, subjects were extracted using an open rescue tobogan pulled by a snowmobile.

CSAR says that set up limited the ability of the first aid attendant to monitor the patient and intervene in the event the patient deteriorated.

The snowbulance helps to protect the patient from the elements and allows the attendant to monitor the patient from a built-in seat.

Funding for the snowbulance came from a portion of a $100,000 BC Community Gaming Grant the group recently received.

The group plans to use the rest of the grant to to purchase new equipment including communications radios equipped with GPS and tablets for search managers for out in the field, plus a cell booster and satellite dish for the command centre.

