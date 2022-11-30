Celebrate the season with ‘Rossland’s Built Heritage’

This project, which started over 12 years ago, is a major accomplishment

Submitted by Rossland Heritage Society

*************************************

Have yourself a heritage holiday with Rossland’s Heritage Commission’s newly released Rossland’s Built Heritage.

This is the newest publication to join the heritage commission’s growing book collection and features all the historic details about Rossland’s heritage commercial buildings, neighbourhoods and sites.

In addition to compiling all the statements of significance for the buildings on the Rossland heritage register, including their defining characteristics and history, Rossland’s Built Heritage provides many historic facts including: which buildings still maintain their original bank vaults; the history behind the medieval raked stage located in the Miners Hall; which building hid human remains; and many other lost secrets of Rossland oldest buildings.

“Giving heritage for the holidays is the perfect gift for anyone,” says Michelle Fairbanks, chair, Rossland Heritage Commission. “Rossland’s heritage is everyone’s history to be shared and enjoyed.”

Over the past year, the heritage commission completed many projects including the completion of statements of significance on all the buildings, sites and neighbourhoods on the Rossland heritage register.

This project, which started over 12 years ago, is a major accomplishment.

None of this would have been done without the many volunteer hours provided by the past and current commission members.

In addition to Rossland’s Built Heritage, the commission successfully republished new editions of author Ron Shearer’s books, Rossland’s Cemeteries and Ross Thompson: Founder of Rossland.

As a special promotion during Rossland’s Rekindle Dec. 3, buy three or more and save 10 per cent off at Gold Rush Book Store.

The collection includes: Rossland’s Built History, The First History of Rossland, Ross Thompson: Founder of Rossland, Cemeteries of Rossland and Chicanery, Civility and Celebrations.

Additional locations for purchasing heritage publications are at the Kootenay Gateway (Rossland), Crockett Books (Trail), Otter Books and Touchstones Museum (Nelson).

The Rossland Heritage Commission is dedicated to preserving and celebrating Rossland’s rich local history.

The commission maintains a full heritage register that captures all the buildings and sites that have played significant role in the city’s history and continues to research and add to this register to ensure the ongoing capturing and preservation of the elements that make Rossland unique.

Stop by the Rossland Heritage Commission website or Facebook page to view an extensive list of publications and statements of significance.

Contact us if you enjoy heritage as much as we do and are interested in volunteering.

Go to: heritagerossland.com.

Read more: Pandemic poses perfect time for makeover of historic Trail landmark

Read more: Society moves closer to establishing Rossland Drill Hall heritage, significance



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local HistoryRossland