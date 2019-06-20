Celebrating 60 years in the Beaver Valley

The Beaver Valley Senior Citizens Association, Branch 44, celebrated its 60th anniversary with a luncheon on Friday.

Special guests included past presidents Marcela Tjader, Hilda Brouma and Cliff Johnson as well as elected officials from Fruitvale and Montrose council.

Much appreciated help was received from Fruitvale Elementary School students who assisted with serving the food.

“A very nice time was had by all,” Wilbur Wostradowski told the Trail Times.

The Beaver Valley branch has 71 members. The group holds monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of each month with the exception of July and August.



