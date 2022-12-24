Zola is waiting to see if she finally moved from Santa’s naughty list to his nice list. Photo: Jessee Regnier

Christmas Cat in the Hat

Merry Christmas from the Trail Times

Though she looks very calm, Zola is aquiver with curiosity, waiting to see if she finally moved from Santa’s naughty list to his nice list as she tried very hard all year not to scratch up her family’s new couch, resisted playing with her tinker ball at the stroke of midnight, and only dug up the houseplants on Sundays.

ChristmasCity of Trail

