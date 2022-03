Donation will help purchase a Mammotome Biopsy machine, used to diagnose breast cancer

The health foundation of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) is grateful to have received a $10,000 donation from CIBC to fund enhanced diagnostics and treatment of cancer patients at KBRH.

This donation will help purchase a Mammotome Biopsy machine which is used to diagnose breast cancer.

