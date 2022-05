CIMS Limited Partnership has donated $15,000 towards the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This donation will fund an Examination Room in the Oncology Department.

Patrick McGinley (center), CIMS president, along with CIMS team members, present this generous donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation executive director (right).

