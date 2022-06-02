The JL Crowe grad class of 2012 reunited last weekend. Photo: Submitted

The JL Crowe grad class of 2012 reunited last weekend. Photo: Submitted

Class of 2012 reunites in Trail

Crowe graduation class of 2012 held their 10-year reunion at the Riverbelle

The JL Crowe graduation class of 2012 held their 10-year reunion last weekend at the Riverbelle. This was their first reunion and involved a night of reminiscing, accompanied by dinner, quizzes and dancing. The class also held a moment of silence to honour Spencer Donaldson, a beloved classmate who tragically died in 2019 while on vacation in Thailand. As well, the class recognized a popular teacher, Alex Hartman, who no longer teaches due to medical issues. Grads from the class of 2012 have achieved some impressive career goals, including: one soon-to-be doctor; one lawyer; one nuclear medicine technologist; two veterinarians; two teachers, one that teaches at Crowe; two RCMP officers; three project managers; two accountants; one paramedic; one computer scientist; one data scientist; more than seven engineers; nine-plus nurses; and more than 12 Teck Trail employees.

School District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia

Previous story
For the love of animals ‘lock-in’ during BC SPCA fundraiser

Just Posted

Handgun seized by Trail RCMP during recent traffic stop. Photo: Trail RCMP
Vehicle stop yields drugs, handgun to Trail RCMP

The JL Crowe grad class of 2012 reunited last weekend. Photo: Submitted
Class of 2012 reunites in Trail

Catalytic converters contain valuable and rare materials such as platinum and rhodium, making them a target for theft. Photo: Mission RCMP
Trail business targeted, catalytic converters stolen from 10 cars

Pride Gym fighter Keanan Paterchuk earned a first round victory and the light-heavyweight title at the Proving Grounds Mixed Martial Arts Fights in Liberty, Wash.
Pride Gym fighter wins Proving Ground MMA title