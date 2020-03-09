Craft your own Vancouver Experience – for less!

Combine and save as much as 35% on tickets to 21 top visitor attractions in Vancouver

Try a gondola ride or better yet, a Skyride Surf Adventure, at Grouse Mountain as part of your Vancouver getaway.

Spring break is a great time for families to stay close to home and enjoy their own backyard. And if Vancouver is on your agenda this spring, or even this summer, vancouverattractions.com is the place to start planning your family fun.

With 21 visitor attractions to choose from, it’s easy to create your own Vancouver experience, and save as much 35 per cent when you book in advance. Tickets are valid any day or time, can be used throughout the year and are fully transferable, so keep your visiting friends and relatives in mind while exploring vancouverattractions.com.

While your options include the iconic Capilano Suspension Bridge Park and the Grouse Mountain skyride, pairing your visit with just one of the other 18 attractions can save you 25 per cent on all three.

Hidden gems

Take a second look, many of Vancouver’s must see attractions offer hidden gems not to be missed, did you know that VanDusen Garden has a Maze to get lost in, or that the UBC Botanical Garden can take you into the forest canopy on the Greenheart TreeWalk? Or that Science World’s Ken Spencer outdoor gallery has hens?

While a visit to the city centre could include a trip the Vancouver Lookout, for a 360-degree view over 550 feet in the sky and the best I spy game ever, or build a Family Sunday art program into a visit to the Vancouver Art Gallery it’s an easy way to expose the kids to the Masters. The Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, another hidden gem, offers serenity, history, great chi and complimentary tea!

Education and culture = fun!

There is so much to discover and explore on a visit to Vancouver the kids won’t even realize that they are learning about the history and culture of their province. A visit to the Burnaby Village Museum and Carousel offers a glimpse into the 1920s, while the Museum of Vancouver takes us from pre-colonization to today. A visit to the UBC campus can include a visit to the Museum of Anthropology – be sure to take a guided tour – and a stop at Vancouver’s only natural history museum, the Beaty Biodiversity Museum. Book all three and save 25 per cent, receive a free carousel ride and an ice cream cone for everyone!

Get active!

There are lots of hands-on activities to enjoy, and to relive some great B.C. athletic events, including the 2010 Olympics and Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, check out the BC Sports Hall of Fame or the Richmond Olympic Experience.

A drive up the Sea to Sky Highway should include visits to the recently reopened Sea to Sky Gondola and a visit to the Britannia Mine Museum, where the underground tour and the new 4D experience BOOM! deliver. Save 20 per cent when you book both in advance.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the tour

Your visiting friends and relatives have three tour options to choose from. Take to the water with Harbour Cruises, or jump on a Hop-on Hop-off tour with Gray Line Westcoast Sightseeing, a great way to avoid the traffic and take in the city. While the Stanley Park Horse-Drawn Tours offer a storytelling adventure, add one attraction to your tour booking and save 20 per cent on both.

For details on how to save as much as 35 per cent on tickets, and find lots of other information to help plan your Vancouver getaway, visit vancouverattractions.com.

