Miss Castlegar 2018 waves to the crowds during the Sunfest parade. Photo: Betsy Kline

Cue the fireworks: Castlegar Sunfest is back

Festival will take place the first week of June

Castlegar Sunfest 2022 is a go. After two down years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Castlegar’s largest festival will be back on June 3 – 5.

Organizers say the format will look a little different compared to previous years, but many of the favourite activities including the parade, fireworks and the festival at Kinsmen Park featuring vendors and live music will remain.

Tickets for the event’s 50/50 draw will be sold online this year. Go to castlegarsunfest.ca to purchase tickets. The draw will take place on June 4, at 8 p.m.

The tennis tournament will be back with men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles competitions. Registration forms are available at the Castlegar Community Complex.

Sunday will once again be Kids Day at Kinsmen Park.

Applications for food and craft vendors are now available at castlegarsunfest.ca.

More volunteers and sponsors for the event are needed. For more information go to the sunfest.ca.

The Castlegar Citizen of the Year presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 1, but there will not be a Miss Castlegar contest this year.

