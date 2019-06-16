CWL meets at Trail Legion for dinner

The Holy Trinity CWL recently held its June dinner meeting at the Trail Legion with 48 members and one guest attending.

Some of the highlights from the evening were the enrolment of a new member and the service award ceremony that was led by Sandra Stajduhar, Marjorie Nutini and Father Francis dela Cruz.

Our new member, Judy Konkin, was welcomed to the Holy Trinity CWL and given her pin of enrolment.

The following ladies were recognized and acknowledge for their many years of service to the CWL. Two 25-year pins were given out to Tammy Fox and Josie Lioce. A red rose was given to ten ladies who have served for 55+ years and over. Our longest serving lady is Laura Anselmo with 80-years, followed by Mary Vanderkeere – 69-years; Mary Pettigrew – 66-years; Anna Bisaro – 65-years; Dina Fresu – 60-years; Rosemarie Mandoli – 60-years; Marlise Gattafoni – 59-years; Doris Mailey – 57-years; Alba Vellutini – 57 –years; and Marianne Penner – 56-years. Congratulations to all! (See photo on Page 8)

A motion was made and carried to donate money to Skool-Aid; a non-denominational program that helps low-income families in the Trail area offset costs for school supplies. Elizabeth Stephens presented the donation to Louise McEwan, organizer for Skool-Aid. (See photo on Page 8)

In 2020, the CWL will be turning 100-years old. The National CWL Centenary Committee begun the HUG (Helping, Understanding, Giving) 2019 service project. To commemorate this, they set a goal to collect 2,019 packages. This project asks that members across Canada donate personal toiletry items and clothing to local women’s shelters in their communities. The Holy Trinity CWL members have been collecting items for this project and 26 packages have been made up and will be delivered to Trail WINS

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, September 3rd. New members are welcome. For further information, please contact Sandra Stajduhar at 250-364-2939.