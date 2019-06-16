CWL meets at Trail Legion for dinner

48 members and one guest attended June Holy Trinity CWL meeting

The Holy Trinity CWL recently held its June dinner meeting at the Trail Legion with 48 members and one guest attending.

Some of the highlights from the evening were the enrolment of a new member and the service award ceremony that was led by Sandra Stajduhar, Marjorie Nutini and Father Francis dela Cruz.

Our new member, Judy Konkin, was welcomed to the Holy Trinity CWL and given her pin of enrolment.

The following ladies were recognized and acknowledge for their many years of service to the CWL. Two 25-year pins were given out to Tammy Fox and Josie Lioce. A red rose was given to ten ladies who have served for 55+ years and over. Our longest serving lady is Laura Anselmo with 80-years, followed by Mary Vanderkeere – 69-years; Mary Pettigrew – 66-years; Anna Bisaro – 65-years; Dina Fresu – 60-years; Rosemarie Mandoli – 60-years; Marlise Gattafoni – 59-years; Doris Mailey – 57-years; Alba Vellutini – 57 –years; and Marianne Penner – 56-years. Congratulations to all! (See photo on Page 8)

A motion was made and carried to donate money to Skool-Aid; a non-denominational program that helps low-income families in the Trail area offset costs for school supplies. Elizabeth Stephens presented the donation to Louise McEwan, organizer for Skool-Aid. (See photo on Page 8)

In 2020, the CWL will be turning 100-years old. The National CWL Centenary Committee begun the HUG (Helping, Understanding, Giving) 2019 service project. To commemorate this, they set a goal to collect 2,019 packages. This project asks that members across Canada donate personal toiletry items and clothing to local women’s shelters in their communities. The Holy Trinity CWL members have been collecting items for this project and 26 packages have been made up and will be delivered to Trail WINS

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, September 3rd. New members are welcome. For further information, please contact Sandra Stajduhar at 250-364-2939.

Previous story
Beaver Valley Scouts awarded for hard work

Just Posted

CWL meets at Trail Legion for dinner

48 members and one guest attended June Holy Trinity CWL meeting

Nine fires burning in West Kootenay

All fires considered to be lightning caused.

Beaver Valley Scouts awarded for hard work

1st BV Scouts held their awards ceremony on Monday

Jason Bay enters Baseball Hall of Fame

Trail native Jason Bay will be an official hall-of-famer this weekend

Early Rossland townsite built on top of mining claims

Place Names: Rossland neighbourhoods, Part 1

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

Most Read