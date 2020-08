The Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre is open with pandemic protocols in place

These dog days of summer are coming to an end!

And what a hot one it was.

This happy pup is from the British America Corporation grounds, which housed staff (management) for the Nickel Plate Mine.

This Rossland property is now the present day Emcon lot.

The date of the image is unknown.

The photo is from the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre collection, digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History.



