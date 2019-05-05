Holy Trinity Catholic Women’s League celebrated the Feast Day of Our Lady of Good Counsel by having an old fashioned tea party with hats and special tea cups. (Submitted photo)

Feast Day for CWL

Event celebrated Our Lady of Good Counsel with an old-fashioned tea party

Following regular Sunday Mass, Holy Trinity Catholic Women’s League celebrated the Feast day of Our Lady of Good Counsel by having an old fashioned tea party with hats and special tea cups.

In keeping with the theme, fancy finger sandwiches, salads and various choices of sweets were included.

During the meeting portion of the celebration, members were thanked and congratulated on the success of recent activities including the Palm Sunday bake sale.

A motion was unanimously approved to make a donation to the local Hospice. Members are now thinking ahead with plans to attend the Diocesan Convention in Castlegar, to prepare receptions for the First Communion children, Confirmation candidates and the Citizen of the Year, as well as starting plans for the annual Parish Tea in October.

The Health and Education convener spoke on water conservation and provided a list of suggestions how to conserve water in your home.

An outreach to shut-ins program is being organized which will include phone calls or visits to those who would appreciate such a service.

A CWL incentive called HUGS (Helping, Understanding and Giving) has been arranged and members will be filling bags with small donated personal items to given out at a later date to WINS.

In addition to the business activities, the members were also instructed on the history of our Lady of Good Counsel and concluded the meeting by reciting a decade of the rosary and singing Our Lady of Good Counsel hymn with guitar accompaniment.

