Building the now-Trail Memorial Centre in the summer of ‘49. (Photo courtesy of the Trail Historical Society)

First stages of the Cominco Arena

The Trail facility was built 70 years ago

In honour of the Cominco Arena, and Trail Memorial Centre’s, 70th anniversary, the Trail Historical Society has shared photos of the construction of the community’s jewel facility.

This photo was taken in the summer of 1949. The city is hosting a community celebration this Saturday.

Read more: Birth of a Silver City icon

Read more: Trail arena gets a fresh look ahead of 70th birthday


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rossland bodybuilder wants to encourage more women to join sport

Just Posted

First stages of the Cominco Arena

The Trail facility was built 70 years ago

Bear-proof bins available in Trail until Friday

Receptacles to be removed from Sunningdale and Glenmerry locales on Nov. 30

Fruitvale hosting public session on cannabis store

Time set aside in council chambers on Monday, Dec. 2

Rossland skaters team up with Smoke Eaters

Funds raised for Club by promoting the Puck Toss

Solutions sought for Castlegar school overcrowding

Adding portables, moving Grade 7 students to Stanley Humphries among options

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

Most Read