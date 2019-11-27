First stages of the Cominco Arena

Building the now-Trail Memorial Centre in the summer of ‘49. (Photo courtesy of the Trail Historical Society)

In honour of the Cominco Arena, and Trail Memorial Centre’s, 70th anniversary, the Trail Historical Society has shared photos of the construction of the community’s jewel facility.

This photo was taken in the summer of 1949. The city is hosting a community celebration this Saturday.

